The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) says in a new report that residential rooftops in India could accommodate 637 GW of solar capacity.From pv magazine India More than 250 million households across India have the technical potential to deploy 637 GW of solar energy capacity on rooftops, according to a new independent report by CEEW. The researchers said that rural areas have a higher technical rooftop potential of 363 GW than urban areas (274 GW) considering the residential rooftop area. Residential willingness to install rooftop solar systems is the highest in Gujarat at 13%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...