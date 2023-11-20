Microsoft 0.67% Chimbarosa (BUBTANZ): Turmoil at OpenAI: A Weekend of Shocks and No Final Curtain Yet · Sam Altman is terminated from his role as CEO by OpenAI's board. · Greg Brockman, OpenAI's co-founder, along with three key AI researchers, resign in solidarity with Altman. · The board appoints Mira Murati as the interim CEO in the wake of the leadership shake-up. · Altman acknowledges his firing on social media, indicating his future endeavors will be revealed later. · Brockman's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...