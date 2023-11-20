Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873369 | ISIN: US3032501047 | Ticker-Symbol: FRI
Tradegate
20.11.23
08:50 Uhr
965,00 Euro
+10,00
+1,05 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
960,00970,0011:12
960,00970,0008:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FAIR ISAAC
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION965,00+1,05 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.