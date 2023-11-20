Jurchen Technology and Blue Circle Energy have decided to develop a 60 MW portfolio of community solar gardens, distributed across 50 sites.From pv magazine USA Jurchen Technology and Blue Circle Energy have agreed to build a 60 MW portfolio of solar projects across 11 parishes in Barbados. The project consists of ground-mounted panels using Jurchen Technology's PEG EW (PEG) racking solution. The solar plant manufacturer states that its PEG system constructed at an eight-degree tilt produces 225% more land yield than trackers and fixed-tilt systems. This is due to the minimal spacing between ...

