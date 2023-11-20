Wirex launches the exclusive Rising Women in Crypto Community

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading digital payment platform, has officially launched the Rising Women in Crypto Community on LinkedIn as an extension of its successful Women in Crypto campaign.

The Rising Women in Crypto Community by Wirex is designed to encourage global involvement by spotlighting the frequently undervalued talents of women in the crypto field. By demonstrating the influence of women in the digital currency landscape, the platform aims to advocate for increased diversity and inclusiveness.

Commenting on the initiative, Jennifer Kong, Head of Marketing at Wirex, stated, "We believe in the power of diversity and inclusion in shaping the future of the crypto industry. The Rising Women in Crypto Community is our commitment in celebrating the 'wins' but also acknowledging and tackling the 'challenges' women still face in this space. We invite members from all backgrounds to join and participate in the community!"

By joining the Rising Women in Crypto Community, here's what you get:

Celebrating Accomplishments: Community members can actively join in acknowledging the achievements of women in the crypto sector. We'll regularly showcase profiles and success stories, giving due recognition to the remarkable contributions of women in various roles within the industry.

Welcoming Collaboration: Wirex wants to make it clear that everyone is invited to be part of the Rising Women in Crypto Community. Regardless of your gender or background, we actively encourage a diverse range of perspectives and experiences, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment for everyone to engage in discussions about the future of digital currencies.

Diana Velychko, PR & Communications Manager at Wirex, says: "Wirex wants to make a friendly space where everyone can join in recognising and celebrating the achievements of women in the crypto world. That's why we thought of creating a community on LinkedIn where talented women working in crypto can come together to celebrate each other's accomplishments. "

Wirex's Rising Women in Crypto Community serves as a dynamic space focused on supporting and honouring women in the crypto world.

You can join the Rising Women in Crypto community by following this link.

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex, a global leader in digital payments, revolutionised the financial landscape in 2015 with the introduction of the first crypto-enabled card.

As a Visa and Mastercard principal member, Wirex serves over 6 million customers across 130 countries, offering secure accounts for seamless storage, purchase, and exchange of multiple currencies.

With the native utility token WXT and the innovative Cryptoback reward program, users earn up to 8% back in WXT for transactions. Features like X-Accounts, the Wirex Wallet, and partnerships with projects like Nereus showcase Wirex's commitment to market developments.

Expanding beyond traditional offerings, Wirex embraces Web3 trends, providing mainstream access to DeFi and wealth management. With $20 billion in transactions processed, Wirex aims to drive the mass adoption of a cashless society by facilitating easy crypto and traditional currency transactions worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex strives to make cryptocurrencies accessible for everyone, with a presence in London and offices globally.

