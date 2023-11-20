REMINDER: Sun Investment Group public offering announcement

Please be reminded that this week is the last one to subscribe UAB Sun Investment Group 12 months 13% annual interest rate bonds. Investors are able to submit orders via their bank or financial brokerage company till 24 November, 15:30. More information regarding the offer is available on the following link: https://www.orion.lt/en/sig-bonds/, recording of the investor webinar presenting the issue is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gj0paA2XKKE . Sun Investment Group UAB organizes a public offering of its bonds (ISIN: LT0000313256). Up to 5,000 bonds are publicly offered to investors in Estonia and Lithuania. The price of one bond is 1,000 EUR (nominal value 1,000 EUR), interest is 13% per annum, redemption after 12 months. The minimum amount for entering a transaction order is 1 bond, i.e. 1,000 EUR. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD with ISIN code LT0000313256. Overview of the essential terms of the offering: Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LT0000313256): SUNBONDIPO13 The period during which subscription orders are accepted is: October 30 - November 23, 2023 from 09:00 to 16:00 November 24, 2023 from 09:00 to 15:30*. *The deadline for accepting subscription orders may vary depending on the bank chosen by the Investor. As for the term, investors should contact their broker. Settlement of offers: November 29, 2023 The offer is open to all Nasdaq Vilnius members who have access to the Genium INET trading system by placing orders on their own behalf or on behalf of their clients. The rules of the Sun Investment Group bond subscription process and all information about the bond issue and subscription process are also included Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com The Baltic consolidated name of Nasdaq includes the stock exchanges, regulated markets and alternative markets of the Nasdaq Group First North, which are organized by the Nasdaq market operators in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179407