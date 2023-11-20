SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's IHart Join Forces with Three Major Taiwan Chain Catering Groups of Famous Franchise Brands of Braised Foods, Japanese Wagyu Beef Noodle & Rice and Coffee Chains- To Integrate Into Our Patented Fintech and AI Platform T

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) today announced that SUIC's IHart is working with three leading Taiwan chain catering groups: Gai Bang Braised Meats, Hutong Roasted Meat Products and Noodles, and Ikari Coffee, each with several famous franchise brands. Each of the three catering group emphasizes the significance of its food technology which will be integrated with SUIC's patented fintech and AI platform to enter into the US markets.

Gai Bang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1989, the heating method of braised meat cooking that is commonly seen in the market was pioneered by "Gai Bang Braised Meat" by using more than a dozen kinds of pure natural Chinese medicinal materials and soy sauce to refine the marinade. The central factory supplies ingredients to franchisees in Taiwan daily. As of November 2023, there are 65 branches of Gai Bang Braised Meat stores around Taiwan. For more information, visit their website at https://www.gaibom.com/

G-Yen Hutong International Group

Founded in 2005, G-Yen Hutong International Group is committed to developing different styles of food and brands. Currently, it has "Hutong Roast Meat Midnight Snacks", which focuses on Japanese-style exquisitely roasted meat, the chicken skewers "Taipei Toriki", the shrimp-flavored ramen "Ichigen", the Taiwanese beef noodles "Hutong Beef Noodles", the Japanese Wagyu beef specialty "Ichigyu Raku", the Japanese eel rice specialty store "Unagi Yondaime Kukawa", the hand-fired charcoal grilled Wagyu hamburger steak "No Nami Niku" and more. In 2023, Hutong Roast Pork opened its 12th branch store. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.gyen.com.tw/

Ikari Coffee

Founded in January 1994, Ikari Coffee won the third place in the 2009 Service Quality Survey by Foresight Magazine and the 4th Taiwan Commercial Service Industry Excellent Brand. It also won the 16th "Foresight Five-Star Service Award" chain store in 2018 Coffee Service Category for the First Prize. It has 16 branches as of November 2023. For more information, visit https://www.ikari.com.tw/

"SUIC's IHart is joining hands with three major Taiwanese chain catering groups, each with multiple franchise brands to provide unique multi-brand restaurants in the U.S. IHart is dedicated to showcase Taiwan's quality food brands on the global stage. This initiative rekindles our enduring passion and focus for global expansion through value-added partnerships with our franchisees and suppliers," said Hank Wang, CEO of SUIC.

About SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd., USA

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

