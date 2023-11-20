Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (51/23)

As from November 20, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR HM X3 AVA 01 GB00BKZZBQ23 BEAR OMX X8 AVA 6 GB00BL083W32 MINI S CELH AVA 17 GB00BQRL3K80 MINI S NATGA AVA 119 GB00BQRLS690 MINI S RNO AVA 02 GB00BG604Y71 MINI S WTI AVA 88 GB00BQRLGW12 The last day of trading will be November 20, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.