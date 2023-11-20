Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
20.11.2023 | 11:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (51/23)

As from November 20, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 


Short         ISIN    
BEAR HM X3 AVA 01   GB00BKZZBQ23
BEAR OMX X8 AVA 6   GB00BL083W32
MINI S CELH AVA 17  GB00BQRL3K80
MINI S NATGA AVA 119 GB00BQRLS690
MINI S RNO AVA 02   GB00BG604Y71
MINI S WTI AVA 88   GB00BQRLGW12
                 



The last day of trading will be November 20, 2023.               
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer  
 Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
