Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
17.11.23
21:50 Uhr
15,500 Euro
+0,010
+0,06 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,51015,58013:48
15,52015,57013:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.11.2023 | 12:22
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 32/2023

Copenhagen, 20 November 2023


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the Euro-pean Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 13 November to 17 November 2023:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement000
13-Nov-239,871 112.821,113,653
14-Nov-2315,000 114.14 1,712,026
15-Nov-2315,000 114.84 1,722,652
16-Nov-237,000 113.03791,214
17-Nov-234,003 114.97460,242
Total, 13 November - 17 November 202350,874 114.00 5,799,787
Bought from CAF, 17 November 2023*23,105114.002,634,039
Bought from CWO, 17 November 2023*10,655114.001,214,702
Accumulated under the programme84,634 114.00 9,648,527

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 13 November - 17 November 2023 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 466,383 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.54% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 32 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/932edde3-538c-4256-9f37-2797eead1877)
  • PDMR notification CWO 20 Nov 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0c710946-a5e3-4239-818d-6b385e559a2d)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82ebe948-277b-4bb9-bdb8-759484c8fc28)
  • PDMR notification CAF 20 Nov 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1a29460e-9e2d-4f52-9fab-39171d595fdd)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)