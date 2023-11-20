Clearing: IT - Q-Port re-directed from port 444 to 443 TCP in production

This IT-Notice contain information regarding the port change to be implemented for the for Q-Port in production and is directed to IT staff as well as application users. On December 3rd, 2023 Q-Port will be re-directed from port 444 to port 443 TCP in production. Consequently, the below link will be inactivated: https://q-port.clearing.nasdaq.com:444 For sign-in to Q-Port the below link should be used: https://signin.nasdaq.com/ For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our support team at: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET) Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179453