Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 13:10
Clearing: IT - Q-Port re-directed from port 444 to 443 TCP in production

This IT-Notice contain information regarding the port change to be implemented
for the for Q-Port in production and is directed to IT staff as well as
application users. 

On December 3rd, 2023 Q-Port will be re-directed from port 444 to port 443 TCP
in production. Consequently, the below link will be inactivated: 
https://q-port.clearing.nasdaq.com:444

For sign-in to Q-Port the below link should be used:
https://signin.nasdaq.com/

For any questions or feedback regarding this IT-Notice, please contact our
support team at: 

technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
+46 8 405 6280 (Mon-Fri 07:00-20:00 CET)

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1179453
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
