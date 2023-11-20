FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Executive Chair

Kent Jacobs Continues to Serve as President & Interim CEO

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that its Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan to the new position of Executive Chair, effective immediately. McMillan, who joined the FLYHT board as an independent director in 2019 and was elevated to Non-Executive Chair in April 2023, will support President and Interim CEO Kent Jacobs on the planning and implementation of FLYHT's strategy.

"Mary has quickly become far more than an advisor and Chair," said Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO of FLYHT. "She has a deep understanding of aviation industry needs and international regulatory frameworks, and extensive relationships amassed from a 40+ year career. This expertise has been incredibly valuable to me and the rest of the FLYHT team as we execute on our AFIRS Edge and weather strategies - two of the largest opportunities in our 25-year history. I am confident that Mary will provide even greater insights and guidance in her new role."

Captain McMillan is a highly respected subject matter expert in areas of aviation operations, safety and environmental issues, as well as a commercial pilot with more than 12,000 hours flight time. She is the President of Cashel Aviation, a consultancy dedicated to the development and implementation of aviation safety and environmental strategies. She retired as the Vice President of Aviation Safety and Operational Services for Inmarsat Plc in 2018 following the successful launch of the division within the Inmarsat Aviation Business Unit. Prior to joining Inmarsat, she led the aviation safety and environmental divisions for Washington D.C. based TetraTechAMT and CSSI Inc., respectively. She served as the independent safety advisor to the Airservices Australia Board of Directors in Canberra, Australia. Earlier in her career, Captain McMillan held several operational and managerial roles with United Airlines including pilot, standards captain, Director of Flight Safety (A) and Flight Operations Duty Manager. Captain McMillan began flying in 1982, holds an Airline Transport Pilot's license and is type rated on multiple aircraft including the DC-10, B747, B737, B757/B767 and Airbus 319/320.

"With over 100 customers globally, growing SaaS revenue, and solid beachheads in two attractive markets that leverage our new 5G capabilities, FLYHT is at an important inflection point as we work to meet the aviation industry's need for improved efficiency, profitability and a more sustainable environment," said Captain McMillan. "I am excited to work even closer with Kent and the FLYHT team to deliver our Actionable Intelligence and Weather solutions to our customers."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly-owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

