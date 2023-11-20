Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUPM | ISIN: SE0009921034 | Ticker-Symbol: 9XG
Frankfurt
20.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URB-IT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URB-IT AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 13:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Urb-it AB (publ) receives observation status (588/23)

On November 17, 2023, Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on a new strategy and its ongoing work to secure
sufficient funding for the Company going forward. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID 140232) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.