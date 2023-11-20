Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Urb-it AB (publ) receives observation status (588/23)

On November 17, 2023, Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press release with information on a new strategy and its ongoing work to secure sufficient funding for the Company going forward. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID 140232) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.