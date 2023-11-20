Prof. Ricardo Rüther, the coordinator of the Strategic Solar Energy Research Group at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), installed a solar energy system at the university 26 years ago. It currently operates at about 80% of its nominal power.From pv magazine Brazil Prof. Ricardo Rüther installed Brazil's first PV system at the central campus of the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) in 1997, after completing a postdoctorate in Solar Energy Systems at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) in Freiburg, Germany. The 2 kW system was equipped ...

