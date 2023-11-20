Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Month 2023 Financial Results

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.
"We were proud to successfully complete Hanryu's Initial Public Offering "IPO" during the third quarter, which enabled us to execute upon our strategic priorities to grow our leading K-culture fandom media platform," said Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyuk. "In a short period of time, we have already announced numerous exciting product innovations, strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives that are aimed at driving revenue generation and brand reach. In particular, Hanryu has partnered with several leaders in the Artificial Intelligent ("AI") space, to ensure FANTOO provides our users with the most in-demand and cutting-edge AI enhancements, such as for our AI Assistant, DeokGom, and Lusia, a 3-D, AI-generated digital singer in the FANTOO app. Hanryu has grown significantly from both an operational and financial perspective for the 2023 year to date, and we anticipate this trend to continue for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024."
"Hanryu is focused on releasing additional product innovations to our existing platforms, in particular to our popular app, FANTOO which has released version 2.0, including significant user interface and chat functionality upgrades. In addition, we are continuing to partner with leading brands to further drive our revenue generation opportunities through additional revenue streams," Kang Chang Hyuk added.
Recent Operational Highlights
- Launched personalized AI Assistant, DeokGom, on FANTOO, will interact with users, provide customized services and various Hanryu info to users.
- Partnered with SALTLUX, to incorporate AI-powered technology into FANTOO.
- Announced a strategic partnership with AISUL, a company specializing in AI and the developer of the first digital female singer "Lusia" in Korea, to create and integrate a three-dimensional, AI generated, digital human into FANTOO.
- Announced promotional partnership with leading Korean cosmetic company, Nature Republic drive revenue and brand reach through mutual promotion, planning, advertising and sales activities via FANTOO.
- Announced collaboration with NON Corp. to sell its leading Dr. Clo branded products with the assistance of FANTOO digital characters on the application.
- Announced a strategic partnership agreement with Ameridge Corp., owner of the popular women's clothing line, Papaya, to distribute its FANTOO-branded merchandise throughout at least 45 Papaya stores in the United States.
- Launched version 2.0 of FANTOO, which included enhanced user experience and interface, as well as releasing an upgrade to add significantly enhanced chat functionality.
- Launched FANTOO House, a professional studio rental service for a diverse range of creative activities to foster K-culture creativity, content creation and generate revenue through rental fees.
- Partnered with the Asia Model Festival for engagement events, including the "I love Hanryu" event, as well as exclusive marketing and voting through the FANTOO application, to grow brand reach and expand user base to fandom of Asia Model.
- Announced it will host a real-life adaptation of Squid Play (Ojingeo Nori) on its FANTOO application, with a prize pool of up to USD$1 million.
- Selected MZ Generation users with strong passion for K-Culture as 'Global Supporters', enhancing FANTOO's user personalization.
- Successfully closed the Company's $8.8 million IPO.
Third Quarter and First Nine Month 2023 Financial Highlights
Revenue for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $713,763 and $1,347,975 million respectively. The increase in year-over-year quarterly revenue of 49% for the first nine months is primarily attributable due to advertising and content sales through FANTOO and FNS.
Cost of revenue for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $441,842 and $832,915. The increase in cost of revenue is primarily due to the increase in revenue year-over-year. Gross profit for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $271,921 and $515,060 respectively, yielding a gross profit margin of 38.2% for Q3 and 38.1% for the first nine months.
Net loss for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $9.2 million respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 was $11.7 million.
As of September 30, 2023 there were 52,808,589 common shares outstanding.
About Hanryu Holdings
Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|11,712,306
|$
|118,957
Short-term loan receivables
|482,462
|631,718
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|372,093
|128
Non-trade receivables
|71,724
|1,861,731
Prepaid expenses
|4,551,471
|362,311
Total current assets
|17,190,056
|2,974,845
PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|803,082
|388,222
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|1,961,589
|2,212,754
OTHER ASSETS
|475,269
|502,478
Total Assets
|$
|20,429,996
|$
|6,078,299
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Short-term loan payables
|$
|840,272
|$
|723,520
Short-term payables from related parties
|39,993
|323,537
Account Payable
|570,643
|371,183
Non-trade accounts payable
|1,740,825
|2,374,068
Bonds with warrants, net
|3,346,222
|-
Short-term lease liabilities
|28,525
|-
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|25,258
|75,652
Total current liabilities
|6,591,738
|3,867,960
Bonds with warrants, net
|-
|3,550,856
Long-term loan payables
|743,604
|-
Long-term lease liabilities
|31,820
|-
Total Liabilities
|7,367,162
|7,418,816
STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY:
Common Stock, $0.001 par value.
Authorized 110,000,000(common:100,000,000, preferred:10,000,000) shares; Issued and outstanding 52,808,589 common shares and 45,416,942 common shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
|52,809
|45,417
Additional paid-in and other capital
|51,671,647
|27,555,936
Accumulated deficit
|(38,738,715
|)
|(29,607,852
|)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|395,924
|910,220
Equity/(Deficit) attributable to owners of the Company
|13,381,665
|(1,096,279
|)
Non-controlling interests
|(318,831
|)
|(244,238
|)
Total Stockholders' Equity
|13,062,834
|(1,340,517
|)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity/(Deficit)
|$
|20,429,996
|$
|6,078,299
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
SALES
|1,347,975
|904,040
|713,763
|748,661
Cost of Revenue
|832,915
|463,586
|441,842
|393,355
Gross profit
|515,060
|440,454
|271,921
|355,306
Operating cost and expenses
|(9,855,792
|)
|(5,718,111
|)
|(3,570,976
|)
|(1,802,753
|)
OPERATING LOSS
|(9,340,732
|)
|(5,277,657
|)
|(3,299,055
|)
|(1,447,447
|)
OTHER INCOME(EXPENSE):
Gain on exemption of debt
|-
|236,425
|-
|-
Interest income
|47,701
|80
|47,269
|3
Interest expense
|(3,089
|)
|-
|(481
|)
|-
Gain and Loss on foreign currency transaction
|139,989
|695
|140,172
|(27
|)
Other expense, net
|(7,695
|)
|1,639
|7,521
|26,343
Net other expense
|176,906
|238,839
|194,481
|26,319
Loss before Income Tax
|(9,163,826
|)
|(5,038,818
|)
|(3,104,574
|)
|(1,421,128
|)
Income Tax
|-
|-
|-
|-
NET LOSS
|(9,163,826
|)
|(5,038,818
|)
|(3,104,574
|)
|(1,421,128
|)
Net Loss attributable to:
The common stockholders of the Company
|(9,130,935
|)
|(4,899,144
|)
|(3,062,422
|)
|(1,392,504
|)
Non-controlling interests
|(32,891
|)
|(139,674
|)
|(42,152
|)
|(28,624
|)
Net Loss per share:
Basic and Diluted
|(0.18
|)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.03
|)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic and Diluted
|49,734,629
|36,565,243
|52,493,895
|42,847,839
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
2023
|September 30,
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
|(9,163,826
|)
|(5,038,818
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
|270,526
|163,917
Gain on exemption of debt
|-
|(236,425
|)
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|190,285
|194,997
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
|(384,695
|)
|(456,089
|)
Non-trade receivables
|708,593
|144,618
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(3,312,042
|)
|311,024
Other assets
|(22,987
|)
|39,404
Accounts payable
|343,762
|970,464
Non-trade payable
|(26,961
|)
|457,811
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(47,608
|)
|27,972
Net cash used in operating activities
|(11,444,953
|)
|(3,421,125
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Receipt from collection of short-term loan receivables
|5,141,575
|763,518
Receipt from collection of long-term loan receivables
|-
|1,176,185
Sales of investments
|-
|729,963
Payment for short-term loan receivables
|(5,700,469
|)
|(1,216,268
|)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|(722,209
|)
|(7,657
|)
Net cash used in/provided by investing activities
|(1,281,103
|)
|1,445,741
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term loan payables
|909,958
|219,980
Proceeds from short-term loan payables from related parties
|1,448,251
|777,918
Proceeds from exercising warrants
|6,054,390
|1,409,489
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|18,645,572
|-
- Repayment of short-term loan payables
|(332,853
|)
|(14,974
|)
Repayment of short-term loan payables from related parties
|(2,438,828
|)
|(676,852
|)
Net cash provided by financing activities
|24,286,490
|1,715,561
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|11,593,348
|(259,823
|)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|32,913
|(62,453
|)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|118,957
|330,448
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD
|11,712,306
|8,172
Cash receipt during the period for interest
|61
|80
Cash paid during the period for interest
|2,616
|-
|(2,555
|)
|80
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Offsetting short-term loan payables by exercising warrant
|(385,056
|)
The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements
