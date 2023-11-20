Hanryu Holdings Inc.: Hanryu Holdings Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Month 2023 Financial Results

SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

"We were proud to successfully complete Hanryu's Initial Public Offering "IPO" during the third quarter, which enabled us to execute upon our strategic priorities to grow our leading K-culture fandom media platform," said Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyuk. "In a short period of time, we have already announced numerous exciting product innovations, strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives that are aimed at driving revenue generation and brand reach. In particular, Hanryu has partnered with several leaders in the Artificial Intelligent ("AI") space, to ensure FANTOO provides our users with the most in-demand and cutting-edge AI enhancements, such as for our AI Assistant, DeokGom, and Lusia, a 3-D, AI-generated digital singer in the FANTOO app. Hanryu has grown significantly from both an operational and financial perspective for the 2023 year to date, and we anticipate this trend to continue for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024."

"Hanryu is focused on releasing additional product innovations to our existing platforms, in particular to our popular app, FANTOO which has released version 2.0, including significant user interface and chat functionality upgrades. In addition, we are continuing to partner with leading brands to further drive our revenue generation opportunities through additional revenue streams," Kang Chang Hyuk added.

Recent Operational Highlights

Launched personalized AI Assistant, DeokGom, on FANTOO, will interact with users, provide customized services and various Hanryu info to users.

Partnered with SALTLUX, to incorporate AI-powered technology into FANTOO.

Announced a strategic partnership with AISUL, a company specializing in AI and the developer of the first digital female singer "Lusia" in Korea, to create and integrate a three-dimensional, AI generated, digital human into FANTOO.

Announced promotional partnership with leading Korean cosmetic company, Nature Republic drive revenue and brand reach through mutual promotion, planning, advertising and sales activities via FANTOO.

Announced collaboration with NON Corp. to sell its leading Dr. Clo branded products with the assistance of FANTOO digital characters on the application.

Announced a strategic partnership agreement with Ameridge Corp., owner of the popular women's clothing line, Papaya, to distribute its FANTOO-branded merchandise throughout at least 45 Papaya stores in the United States.

Launched version 2.0 of FANTOO, which included enhanced user experience and interface, as well as releasing an upgrade to add significantly enhanced chat functionality.

Launched FANTOO House, a professional studio rental service for a diverse range of creative activities to foster K-culture creativity, content creation and generate revenue through rental fees.

Partnered with the Asia Model Festival for engagement events, including the "I love Hanryu" event, as well as exclusive marketing and voting through the FANTOO application, to grow brand reach and expand user base to fandom of Asia Model.

Announced it will host a real-life adaptation of Squid Play (Ojingeo Nori) on its FANTOO application, with a prize pool of up to USD$1 million.

Selected MZ Generation users with strong passion for K-Culture as 'Global Supporters', enhancing FANTOO's user personalization.

Successfully closed the Company's $8.8 million IPO.

Third Quarter and First Nine Month 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $713,763 and $1,347,975 million respectively. The increase in year-over-year quarterly revenue of 49% for the first nine months is primarily attributable due to advertising and content sales through FANTOO and FNS.

Cost of revenue for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $441,842 and $832,915. The increase in cost of revenue is primarily due to the increase in revenue year-over-year. Gross profit for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $271,921 and $515,060 respectively, yielding a gross profit margin of 38.2% for Q3 and 38.1% for the first nine months.

Net loss for the three months and first nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $9.2 million respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023 was $11.7 million.

As of September 30, 2023 there were 52,808,589 common shares outstanding.

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 11,712,306 $ 118,957 Short-term loan receivables 482,462 631,718 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 372,093 128 Non-trade receivables 71,724 1,861,731 Prepaid expenses 4,551,471 362,311 Total current assets 17,190,056 2,974,845 PROPERTY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 803,082 388,222 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 1,961,589 2,212,754 OTHER ASSETS 475,269 502,478 Total Assets $ 20,429,996 $ 6,078,299 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term loan payables $ 840,272 $ 723,520 Short-term payables from related parties 39,993 323,537 Account Payable 570,643 371,183 Non-trade accounts payable 1,740,825 2,374,068 Bonds with warrants, net 3,346,222 - Short-term lease liabilities 28,525 - Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,258 75,652 Total current liabilities 6,591,738 3,867,960 Bonds with warrants, net - 3,550,856 Long-term loan payables 743,604 - Long-term lease liabilities 31,820 - Total Liabilities 7,367,162 7,418,816 STOCKHOLDER'S DEFICIENCY: Common Stock, $0.001 par value. Authorized 110,000,000(common:100,000,000, preferred:10,000,000) shares; Issued and outstanding 52,808,589 common shares and 45,416,942 common shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 52,809 45,417 Additional paid-in and other capital 51,671,647 27,555,936 Accumulated deficit (38,738,715 ) (29,607,852 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 395,924 910,220 Equity/(Deficit) attributable to owners of the Company 13,381,665 (1,096,279 ) Non-controlling interests (318,831 ) (244,238 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,062,834 (1,340,517 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity/(Deficit) $ 20,429,996 $ 6,078,299

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SALES 1,347,975 904,040 713,763 748,661 Cost of Revenue 832,915 463,586 441,842 393,355 Gross profit 515,060 440,454 271,921 355,306 Operating cost and expenses (9,855,792 ) (5,718,111 ) (3,570,976 ) (1,802,753 ) OPERATING LOSS (9,340,732 ) (5,277,657 ) (3,299,055 ) (1,447,447 ) OTHER INCOME(EXPENSE): Gain on exemption of debt - 236,425 - - Interest income 47,701 80 47,269 3 Interest expense (3,089 ) - (481 ) - Gain and Loss on foreign currency transaction 139,989 695 140,172 (27 ) Other expense, net (7,695 ) 1,639 7,521 26,343 Net other expense 176,906 238,839 194,481 26,319 Loss before Income Tax (9,163,826 ) (5,038,818 ) (3,104,574 ) (1,421,128 ) Income Tax - - - - NET LOSS (9,163,826 ) (5,038,818 ) (3,104,574 ) (1,421,128 ) Net Loss attributable to: The common stockholders of the Company (9,130,935 ) (4,899,144 ) (3,062,422 ) (1,392,504 ) Non-controlling interests (32,891 ) (139,674 ) (42,152 ) (28,624 ) Net Loss per share: Basic and Diluted (0.18 ) (0.13 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 49,734,629 36,565,243 52,493,895 42,847,839

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (9,163,826 ) (5,038,818 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 270,526 163,917 Gain on exemption of debt - (236,425 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets 190,285 194,997 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (384,695 ) (456,089 ) Non-trade receivables 708,593 144,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,312,042 ) 311,024 Other assets (22,987 ) 39,404 Accounts payable 343,762 970,464 Non-trade payable (26,961 ) 457,811 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (47,608 ) 27,972 Net cash used in operating activities (11,444,953 ) (3,421,125 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Receipt from collection of short-term loan receivables 5,141,575 763,518 Receipt from collection of long-term loan receivables - 1,176,185 Sales of investments - 729,963 Payment for short-term loan receivables (5,700,469 ) (1,216,268 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (722,209 ) (7,657 ) Net cash used in/provided by investing activities (1,281,103 ) 1,445,741 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loan payables 909,958 219,980 Proceeds from short-term loan payables from related parties 1,448,251 777,918 Proceeds from exercising warrants 6,054,390 1,409,489 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 18,645,572 - - Repayment of short-term loan payables (332,853 ) (14,974 ) Repayment of short-term loan payables from related parties (2,438,828 ) (676,852 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 24,286,490 1,715,561 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 11,593,348 (259,823 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 32,913 (62,453 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 118,957 330,448 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE PERIOD 11,712,306 8,172 Cash receipt during the period for interest 61 80 Cash paid during the period for interest 2,616 - (2,555 ) 80 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Offsetting short-term loan payables by exercising warrant (385,056 )

The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements

