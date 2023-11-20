Secure-IC, rising leader, and global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, is thrilled to announce its embedded cybersecurity solution SecuryzrTM iSE (integrated Secure Element) 900 was integrated in MediaTek's flagship smartphone chip, Dimensity 9300. Secure-IC's SecuryzrTM ensures the protection of sensitive data and critical processes within the chipset, preventing unauthorized access and safeguarding the system's integrity. The adoption of SecuryzrTM, combined with Secure-IC's system-level certification support, allows MediaTek's SoC to be Common Criteria level 4+ (AVA_VAN.5) ready. Following the success of this project, Secure-IC will continuously provide MediaTek with further security solutions.

Released in November 2023, the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 is redefining mobile computing with its industry-leading features.

Secure-IC has always been dedicated to delivering the forefront of security innovations to the market. The integration of Secure-IC's solution in the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 marks a significant milestone. SecuryzrTM iSE 900 series fortifies the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 with an advanced layer of security. This technology ensures the integrity of the system by working as the Root of Trust (RoT) and provides a Secure Processing capability.

As the Secure Enclave within the MediaTek Dimensity 9300, SecuryzrTM iSE 900 plays a pivotal role in safeguarding critical operations throughout the device's lifecycle, such as Secure Boot, Firmware Updates Key Management. It continually monitors these processes to ensure resilience against disruptions like Cyber Physical Attacks, mitigating potential threats with utmost reliability. In parallel, Secure-IC delivered robust software solutions, including advanced security lifecycle management capabilities.

"Secure-IC is honored to be the trusted partner chosen to provide security solutions for the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300," said Hassan Triqui, CEO of Secure-IC. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to securing the digital world, and we are excited to play a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity and security of MediaTek's SoCs.

"The integration of Secure-IC's cutting-edge security technology into our Dimensity 9300 represents a significant stride forward in our mission to offer the absolute best solutions when our customers buy our flagship products. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, ensuring that our Dimensity 9300 sets new benchmarks in terms of both security and performance." Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business.

