IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS), today announced the inaugural International Conference on Data Science and Engineering in Healthcare, Medicine Biology taking place from December 7-9, 2023 in St. Julians, Malta. The conference represents the launch of IEEE EMBS' strategic initiative to promote AI and data science innovations in healthcare and to provide professionals across different fields the opportunity to network and share their perspectives with like-minded professionals, clinicians, and researchers.

The conference is structured as a three-day program including three mini-symposiums on (1) Data Science in Healthcare; (2) Data Engineering in Cancer and (3) Data Science in Surgical Oncology. Additionally, the posters presented at the conference cover topics regarding data science as it applies to healthcare, medical imaging, personalized medicine, mind and body, women's health, heterogeneous data harmonization, and others. Recordings of the session will be available at the dedicated event website after the forum.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that data science has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare sector," said Metin Akay, past President of IEEE EMBS and Honorary Chair. "EMBS recognizes the current renaissance of data science as AI and machine learning continue to evolve and open new doors in the field. We welcome the advancement of this technology, and hope to see it employed to improve quality of care and reduce patient costs in the healthcare sector."

"As advancements are made within the data science field, it is important to continue ongoing conversations with colleagues to get a sense of the direction the industry is moving in," said Paul Sajda, Ph.D., President of the IEEE EMBS. "We are excited to facilitate conversations between industry professionals and create a space to share new innovations in the field, including advancements that enable scaling to big and heterogeneous data."

Details of the 2023 International Conference on Data Science and Engineering are listed below:

Date and Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 8:20 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. CET;

Friday, December 8, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CET;

Saturday, December 9, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. CET

Location: Hilton Malta in Portomaso, St. Julians, Malta

Keynote Speaker: Nektarios Tavernarakis, Chairman of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Governing Board and Executive Committee

Conference Panelists

Luiza Dobre, Founder and CEO of Komed Health AG; Michael Friebe, Professor of Biomedical Engineering Innovation at the AGH University of Science and Technology, Kraków, Poland; Nektarios Tavernarakis, Chairman of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Governing Board and Executive Committee; and Ali Tinazli, CEO, lifespin GmbH in Germany

Forum Organizing Committee

Metin Akay, University of Houston; Paul Sajda, Columbia University; Hayit Greenspan, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Natalie Mrachacz-Kersting, Albert-Ludwigs University Freiburg; Carl Debono, University of Malta; Kristy Brock, MD Anderson Cancer Center; May Wang, Georgia Institute of Technology; Chwee Teck (C.T.) Lim, National University of Singapore; Yasemin Akay, University of Houston; Dimitrios I. Fotiadis, University of Ioannina/FORTH

For more details about the 2023 International Conference on Data Science and Engineering in Healthcare, Medicine Biology, please visit embs.org and datascience.embs.org.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice in a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more.

About the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society

The IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society (EMBS) is the world's largest international society of Biomedical Engineers. With more than 9,500 members residing in some 97 countries around the world, it's a true global connection, providing access to the most fascinating people, practices, information, ideas, opinion and fellowship from one of science's fastest growing fields: biomedical engineering. From formalized mathematical theory through experimental science, from technological development to practical clinical applications, IEEE EMBS members support scientific, technological, and educational activities as they apply to the concepts and methods of the physical and engineering sciences in biology and medicine. By working together, we can transform and revolutionize the future of medicine and healthcare. For more information about the IEEE EMBS, please visit www.embs.org.

