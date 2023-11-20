Global Hospitality Company Welcomes C. Alan Bentley as Chief Financial Officer

Convene, a global lifestyle hospitality company that designs and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces, today announced that C. Alan "Al" Bentley has been named Chief Financial Officer. The appointment comes as the company anticipates continued global expansion.

"The ever changing future of work and rapidly evolving needs of our clients make this a profound moment in time for Convene and we are proactively upgrading our finance function to be well-prepared for imminent growth opportunities," said Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of Convene. "We are pleased to formally welcome Al to Team Convene to lead our finance department; his considerable public and private financial experience across the global hospitality industry is sure to be an asset as we look to 2024 and beyond."

Bentley, a CPA, is a seasoned international finance professional with more than 35 years of experience across the hospitality, real estate, and retail sectors, including consulting for Convene over the past two years and advising the company on its acquisition of etc.venues in February 2023. As Chief Financial Officer of Convene, he will oversee the finance and accounting organizations as well as legal, procurement, and other operational activities.

Prior to Convene, Bentley served as Senior Managing Director for consulting firm Accordion Partners, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Diamond Resorts, Inc., and Partner at Mackinac Partners; he has also held various C-Suite positions for organizations across retail and hospitality. His areas of expertise include complex financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, multi-jurisdictional structuring and financial reporting, and SEC reporting. While at Diamond Resorts, Bentley was an instrumental part of the team that took the company public on the New York Stock Exchange and subsequently taken private by Apollo Capital Management.

Convene is the largest single provider of dedicated meeting and event venues in North America and the UK with a network of nearly 40 premium meeting, event, and flexible office locations across its portfolio of brands.

