Raketech's Nomination Committee Appointed in Preparation for the AGM 2024

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) / Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE) the iGaming performance marketing partner has appointed its nominating committee.

In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, a principal nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General Meeting taking place in May 2024 has been appointed. The nomination committee includes representatives from the largest shareholders in Raketech and the Chairman of the Board. This is according to the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 Of Raketech Group Holding, agenda item 14.

Based on the information above, the appointed nomination committee consists of:

Erik Skarp, chairman, appointed through his share ownership in Skarp Invest Limited

Edward Licari, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited

Joel Lindeman, appointed by Provobis Holding AB

Martin Larsson, appointed by Chalex AB

Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman of the Board

The nomination committee shall prepare and submit the following resolution proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2024:

Proposal for election of Chair of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors Proposal of fees to the Board of Directors, divided between the Chair and other members, and any fees for committee work Proposal for election of auditor and fees to the auditor Proposal on the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee

Raketech invites shareholders to submit proposals for the nomination committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting via e-mail to nomination@raketech.com. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2024.