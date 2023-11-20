Raketech's Nomination Committee Appointed in Preparation for the AGM 2024

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) / Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE) the iGaming performance marketing partner has appointed its nominating committee.
In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, a principal nomination committee ahead of the next Annual General Meeting taking place in May 2024 has been appointed. The nomination committee includes representatives from the largest shareholders in Raketech and the Chairman of the Board. This is according to the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023 Of Raketech Group Holding, agenda item 14.
Based on the information above, the appointed nomination committee consists of:
- Erik Skarp, chairman, appointed through his share ownership in Skarp Invest Limited
- Edward Licari, appointed by Akterbog Holding Limited
- Joel Lindeman, appointed by Provobis Holding AB
- Martin Larsson, appointed by Chalex AB
- Ulrik Bengtsson, Raketech Chairman of the Board
The nomination committee shall prepare and submit the following resolution proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2024:
- Proposal for election of Chair of the Board of Directors and other members of the Board of Directors
- Proposal of fees to the Board of Directors, divided between the Chair and other members, and any fees for committee work
- Proposal for election of auditor and fees to the auditor
- Proposal on the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee
Raketech invites shareholders to submit proposals for the nomination committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting via e-mail to nomination@raketech.com. Proposals must be received by January 31, 2024.
For more information, please contact:
investor@raketech.com
About Raketech Group
Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.
