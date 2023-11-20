Achieved by scientists led by the National University of Singapore, the result is the highest efficiency ever recorded for a perovskite-CIS tandem solar cell at the research level to date. The researchers used methyldiammonium diiodide (MDADI) to reduce open-circuit voltage losses in the top perovskite cell.An international research team has fabricated a four-junction (4T) tandem solar cell based on perovskite and copper/indium/selenium (CIS) thin-film with a power conversion efficiency of up to 29.9%. The scientists said they used halide salt methyldiammonium diiodide (MDADI) for surface defect ...

