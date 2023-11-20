Signal Checker provides granular, geo-located NB-IoT and LTE-M signal strength metrics, addressing one of the most pressing needs of IoT service providers

Teragence, the leading provider of mobile network mapping solutions, has announced that its flagship Signal Checker product now includes NB-IoT and LTE-M coverage data, enabling IoT service providers and operators to assess signal strength and coverage at a specific location.

With the IoT becoming more ubiquitous, service providers are expressing a growing demand for reliable coverage data on LPWAN networks such as NB-IoT and LTE-M. Operator coverage maps are not addressing this need. They lack the precision and granularity required to meet the operational needs of IoT network providers and service providers.

"Inadequate coverage has a significant cost for IoT service providers. It results in faulty installations, costly site re-visits and increasing support demand, and it can ruin the profitability of a deployment," said Christian Rouffaert, CEO of Teragence. "Teragence Signal Checker is the world's only mobile coverage map that gives a true picture of NB-IoT and LTE-M network coverage, giving stakeholders access to accurate coverage information and enabling the planning and optimisation of their deployments."

"Our unique combination of crowdsourced device data and AI-augmented geospatial delivers this unique service, and addresses one of the industry's biggest pain points. What's more, our service is available on a simple pay-per-use basis, making it accessible to all the players in the ecosystem from small, specialist sensor network operators to the large IoT MVNOs," he added.

Customers log into the Teragence Signal Checker platform, enter a location and define the relevant operator and technology standard (standard cellular protocols as well as NB-IoT or LTE-M), and Teragence Signal Checker returns the expected signal strength as well a fidelity score against its own assessment.

Teragence will be exhibiting on Stand 392 at the IoT Tech Expo Global event, which is taking place on 30 November 1 December 2023 at Olympia, London.

About Teragence

Teragence is the global leader in mobile coverage mapping solutions. Combining crowdsourced data with AI-augmented geospatial analytics, Teragence provides geo-located, granular and quantitative mobile network insight products to all stakeholders in the mobile network ecosystem.

For more information please see http://www.teragence.com/.

