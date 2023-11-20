BenQ America: Laptop Light, Pocket-Sized: BenQ Launches LaptopBar with Enhanced Eye-Comfort

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Renowned for its pioneering lighting solutions, including the groundbreaking "ScreenBar" monitor light, BenQ Smart Lighting (hereinafter BenQ) introduces its latest breakthrough, the LaptopBar. This pioneering laptop lighting solution combines ultimate portability with a lightweight design, perfectly fitting into your pocket.

LaptopBar isn't just a light; it's a reimagination of illumination. Through an intricate process involving 20 million beam simulations, BenQ has created a CIRCUM-Light 3D surrounding illumination that brings together central brightness and ambient light. This design reduces the contrast between your screen and surroundings, offering optimal eye comfort during prolonged work sessions with your laptop.

Ultimate Portability and Lightweight Design for On-the-Go Brilliance

LaptopBar sets a new standard for portability. Weighing less than a smartphone and being cordless, it's the ultimate on-the-go lighting solution that can conveniently slip into your pocket. With a built-in battery offering up to 160 minutes of illumination (at 50% brightness) and a convenient carry pouch, LaptopBar provides easy portability, ensuring ideal lighting wherever you are.

Dual Forms for Tailored Illumination

LaptopBar's innovation doesn't stop at its portable design; it offers users two distinct forms to suit different lighting preferences with its adjustable arm. In its expanded form, LaptopBar provides a gentle light that maximizes your field of vision, creating a comfortable ambiance. On the other hand, the folded form narrows your field of vision, allowing for focused lighting that enhances concentration and minimizes distractions. With LaptopBar's versatile forms, you're equipped to tackle every task with your laptop while ensuring your eye comfort is never compromised.

Customized Lighting: Your Preferences, Your Comfort

With its pioneering personalized auto-dimming technology, LaptopBar takes the user experience to a new level. Using BenQ's patented light sensor, LaptopBar remembers your specific lighting preferences and intelligently adapts to changes in ambient light and your personal settings.

Seamless Magnetism: LaptopBar's Innovative Design for Easy Attachment

LaptopBar's charm lies in its magnetic design. With the patented magnetic patch, LaptopBar securely attaches to laptops, ensuring a strong connection without any harm to screens or cameras and leaving no residue upon removal. Moreover, the lamp head and body utilize magnetic force, enabling easy assembly and separation for compact storage. With LaptopBar, a simple click guarantees seamless integration, catering to diverse laptop designs and camera access needs.

LaptopBar became available for purchase on the BenQ official website and Amazon after its launch on October 30, 2023, with a list price of $139. For more information about LaptopBar, please visit:

Official Website: https://pse.is/5dj627

Amazon Store: https://pse.is/5e64yt

From November 17th to November 28th, 2023, there is a 5% discount for Black Friday.

Key Features of LaptopBar:

CIRCUM-Light 3D surrounding illumination High portability and lightweight design Dual forms for tailored illumination Personalized auto-dimming Innovative magnetic attachment for easy setup

About BenQ Smart Lighting

As a vital part of BenQ, a global technology and solutions leader, BenQ Smart Lighting aligns with its core message of "Tech-Driven Comfort," symbolizing its commitment to lighting solutions that blend advanced technology for enhanced functionality and comfort. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, it is dedicated to addressing unique lighting needs across scenarios, creating solutions that elevate environments while prioritizing comprehensive eye care-a true embodiment of the brand's essence. For more information, please visit: https://www.benq.com/en-us/lighting.html

