Subaru of America Adopts All Classrooms on Camden High School Campus

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Subaru of America:

Basic Supplies, $500 to Spend and Employee Volunteer Help for Each

Previoulsy published by Tap Into Camden

By NEILL BOROWSKI

Some teachers at the four high schools on the Camden High School campus might ordinarily spend their own money to fill the classroom supply gaps between what the school district gives and what they believe they need.

But on Thursday those teachers learned that Subaru of America Inc., which is based in Camden, would provide a basic supply kit for each of the 57 classrooms and donate $500 for each room, so that the classroom teacher can add other supplies, including technology. In addition, Subaru made its battalion of employee volunteers available to assist teachers to set up their classrooms before school doors open next Wednesday, September 6.

Last year, Subaru adopted the city's middle schools and the year before adopted elementary schools as part of its Subaru Loves Learning initiative. The company partners with AdoptAClassroom.org with its initiative.

Teachers do not always have "everything they need to be as productive as they can," Subaru of America's president, Jeffrey A. Walters, told a group of educators gathered with his employees in the lobby of the Camden campus on Thursday morning.

Boxes with basic classroom supplies await distribution as Subaru employee volunteers packed the Camden High hallway. Photo Credit: Neill Borowski. Image courtesy of Tap Into Camden

