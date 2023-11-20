BioTech Medics Inc.: BioTech Medics Continues to Execute Its Calcium Business Plans

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTC PINK:BMCS) is pleased to announce that the Company continues to build the fundamental substructure that will enhance our ability to raise capital to position the organization in a competitive advantage with its calcium carbonate assets to enhance BMCS as a substantial publicly traded firm in this sector. Our website can be found at www.biotechmedics.co

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "As we previously reported, our business model is in the biotech ecosystem, encompassing calcium, calcium carbonate and related products. This month (November) management met with several brokers and market-makers to update and repost our company's 15c211.This updated 15c211 will allow BMCS stock to be more accessible to a larger market-maker base and remove the warning from our security. This action will add value to current and new shareholders, increase the tradability of our stock and give us greater credibility in the financial community; enhancing our ability to raise working capital. Additionally, management is actively moving to become a reporting issuer and elevate to the OTCQB or greater in 2024. We will also seek to reduce the I/O common shares once revenue starts to enhance our share value… All these activities are necessary so that BMCS can capitalize on its significant opportunities.

This week management did file the BMCS 3Q financial filings and did position the Company's audit-ready financials for an imminent audit. We have solid alliance in the calcium sector, and we are comfortable with marketing our calcium to the larger US marketplace that will include a wide variety of products. Raising money for these opportunities is necessary to liberate all the opportunities before us. We are already entertaining purchase orders, and management will do whatever it can to materialize these opportunities and bring capital forward. Our revenue will begin this year (2023). Management expects that this is a long-term venture (with our own physical assets) lasting more than a decade once fully implemented.

OUR FUTURE: This year management (after over 2 years trying to get our name change through FINRA) decided to abandon the name change and the digital asset business plan. Management decided to take the Company 100% back to its biotech roots and did initiate an agreement with certain asset holders in the Dominican Republic with calcium carbonate resources that boast of 3 billion+ metric ton reserves. On September 28, 202 because of a negotiated agreement BioTech Medics procured 2 million metric tons of very high quality (99.8% pure) calcium carbonate to market to a worldwide marketplace. This calcium carbonate has a base value of $30 million dollars (2 million tons @ $15.00 per ton). As management goes into the sales portals it is common that this same calcium carbonate (request for proposals-RFP) has common requested values in excess of $85.00 per metric ton (in the portals). Further note that this was a significant transaction that management negotiated for the firm since the assets were acquired for 2 million Series A preferred shares of stock. Finally, management did procure (along with this transaction) an option to acquire an additional 48 million metric tons of calcium carbonate at a similar transaction value.

Our new business plan is an old school commodities plan where we mine our calcium… put in on a truck and then put it on a ship to send it to the client. This business model has traditional profit margins in excess of 33% per transaction. Follow the hyperlink to see actual images taken from our mine (we will continue to post real-time images in the future here)… https://biotechmedics.co/calcium-reserveslocated on our website commented Miller"

About Calcium Carbonate: The global calcium carbonate market size was valued at USD 44.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related products like tissue paper is a significant growth driver. The U.S. has been a prominent destination for the product considering high demand from industries. Paper is the largest application segment of the market, and the U.S. is among the world's largest paper manufacturers.

Calcium carbonate is also used as organic fertilizer, to produce calcium citrate (citric acid), which is used as a food additive, a preservative, an acidifier, or a flavoring agent. It is used in applications such as cleaning agents, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. As utilized in building material, it helps to manufacture mortar that holds together tiles, rubber products, roofing tiles, concrete slabs and stones and is employed in paints and pigments. Additionally, baking powder, wine, dough, plastics, adhesives sealants and more. It is also used to adjust the pH value of water through the neutralization process. Calcium is a widely utilized commodity with tremendous applications.

About BioTech Medics, Inc: BioTech Medics, Inc is a publicly traded Wyoming company traded on the OTC Markets under the stock symbol BMCS located in Los Angeles California. BioTech Medics Inc. has a long and successful history in the biotech sector. The firm going forward will focus on calcium, silica, carbon credits as its business model. Additionally, the firm still has significant other assets and now calcium assets position BMCS above $70 million dollars (transactions before us can increase or reduce those assets… ultimately all our assets are projected be calcium and silica… as the source of our revenue).

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of BioTech Medics, Inc., and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

