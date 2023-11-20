Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A0BLFX | ISIN: SE0001137985 | Ticker-Symbol: BTPC
Frankfurt
20.11.23
08:03 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,001
-1,64 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 15:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Active Biotech AB (148/23)

With effect from November 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 29, 2023. 

Note that the trading period has been postponed from November 20, 2023, as
communicated in the prospectus, to November 21, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ACTI TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021912              
Order book ID:  311862                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from November 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Active
Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue
up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ACTI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021920              
Order book ID:  311861                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
