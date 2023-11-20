Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Active Biotech AB (148/23)

With effect from November 21, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 29, 2023. Note that the trading period has been postponed from November 20, 2023, as communicated in the prospectus, to November 21, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ACTI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021912 Order book ID: 311862 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 21, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Active Biotech AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ACTI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021021920 Order book ID: 311861 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB