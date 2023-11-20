The U.S. Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal announced that it has awarded Oshkosh Defense a $160 million order for additional Oshkosh Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and associated packaged and installed kits.

Oshkosh Defense Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) (Photo by Borut Podgoršek)

The order includes JLTVs for international allies including Mongolia, Romania, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Slovakia.

The Oshkosh JLTV's modular design and digital architecture allow it to accommodate more than 100 mission packages that incorporate weapons, lasers, sensors, networking, and communication.

"The Oshkosh Defense JLTV has consistently demonstrated its ability to fill critical capability gaps and we are honored by the continued interest from international allies," said George Mansfield, vice president and general manager of defense programs at Oshkosh Defense. "As the sole OEM that can supply JLTVs through Direct Commercial Sales (DCS), Oshkosh will continue our support of NATO, Allied, and Coalition Forces that want to modernize their militaries with the JLTV's battlefield-proven payload, performance, protection and network connectivity."

Earlier in November, Oshkosh Defense received a $208 million order from the U.S. Army for additional JLTVs, JLTV trailers and associated kits.

