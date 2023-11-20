Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 at 4:30pm ET

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Third Quarter 2023 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website) approximately one day after the teleconference.

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone, Dial: (888) 506-0062 (North America); (973) 528-0011 (International). Verbal Access Code: 783860 (or say Pressure BioSciences Conference Call)

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a Replay will be available beginning Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 49506.

During the call, the Company plans to update shareholders on the potential significant impact on revenue and on the Company's march to profitability of recent key developments, including:

The publication in a peer-reviewed journal of a scientific study independently confirming that PBIO's patented UltraShear nanoemulsion platform vastly outperformed competitive methods, delivering nanoemulsified CBD manifesting unprecedented speed, efficiency, reliability, and bioavailability. The study also concluded that PBIO's nano-CBD was up to 2.5X more bioavailable than the multi-billion-dollar CBD drug Epidiolex.

On-going collaborations between PBIO and three multi-billion-dollar, multi-national companies in nutraceuticals (UltraShear), cosmeceuticals (UltraShear), and protein therapeutics (BaroFold).

The 10X increase in the number of bottles of UltraShear Nano CBD topical spray originally ordered by PBIO's partner Veterans Service Team.

The planned move by December 31 st from our current office park space to a new manufacturing facility, with the significant benefit of consolidating PBIO's two Boston-area locations into one site, with greater than 15X more manufacturing space than the current locations at far less cost and far greater efficiency.

The planned expansion of PBIO's nanoemulsion manufacturing capabilities to two additional sites to help us meet the expected increased demand for nanoemulsified products.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our first patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), is used to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly, for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our acquisition of the BaroFoldTM patented technology platform in 2017, allowed us to offer important new bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to this enormous market sector. Most recently, we developed the commercially-scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based Ultra Shear TechnologyTM (UltraShearTM) platform, which allows us to produce stable and precisely controlled nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil and water components. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as the leader in high-pressure platform technologies, providing unique and effective solutions to diverse, major (and growing) global market sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Investor Contacts

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (T) 508-230-1828

John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (F) 508 230-1829

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman of the Board (T) 650-812-8121

