Cadence Design Systems: Fortune and Great Place to Work Name Cadence One of the World's Best Workplaces in 2023, Ranking 9th

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDNS) announced that Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have honored the company as one of the 2023 World's Best Workplaces for the eighth time, ranking Cadence #9. These 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place To Work's employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, "Cadence is committed to fostering a high-performance, inclusive culture. Cadence being recognized as a World's Best Workplace for the eighth year in a row is a testament to our employees' commitment to our One Cadence - One Team culture. Over the past year, our team has created positive change through our Cadence Giving Foundation, ESG goals and our participation in Great Place To Work's Great Transformation initiative. I want to thank every employee for their unwavering commitment as we accelerate innovation, exceed customer expectations, support our communities and celebrate diversity."

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they were already a Great Place To Work Certified organization.

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

"Being a global employer comes with immense responsibility to people and to the planet," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These extraordinary companies are having an incredible impact, supporting their people and fighting for fairer, safer and healthier communities around the globe. When you empower people to work with purpose, they reward you with innovation and performance-and help create a better world for all of us."

"This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontel, editor in chief of Fortune.

In 2023, Cadence also ranked as a Great Place To Work in Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Korea, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, and in the United States, where the company was named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. Cadence also achieved regional recognitions as a Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe. The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/worlds-best-workplaces.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For nine years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

About the Fortune World's Best Workplaces

Great Place To Work selected the World's Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses representing 6.2 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of their headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, companies must use the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. To earn a place on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

