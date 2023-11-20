NexOptic Technology Corp.: NexOptic Announces Forthcoming Team Additions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / ("NexOptic") (TSX VENTURE:NXO)(OTCQB:NXOPF)(FSE:E3O1), a company developing cutting-edge AI and imaging technologies is excited to report that it has been assembling and is now in the process of onboarding several new experienced AI software engineers plus marketing and sales team experts to assist in refocusing NexOptic's AI development and sales objectives throughout 2024 and beyond. NexOptic also reports the resignation of the Company's VP of AI Technologies, Mr. Kevin Gordon. NexOptic's Board of Directors wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Mr. Gordon for the significant contributions he has made to NexOptic and wish him well in his future endeavors.

NexOptic's new AI technical and marketing team appointments will be announced in subsequent news releases.

For more information about NexOptic Technology Corp., please visit the Company's website at www.nexoptic.com.

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for imaging known as ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com.

