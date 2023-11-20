Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) ("Ciscom" or "the Company") announces that effective November 20, 2023, Drew Reid no longer serves as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Executive Chairman and all others offices of the Company and its subsidiaries.

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that Paul Gaynor has agreed to serve as Chair of the Board. Paul is already a Board member and on its Audit Committee, has been part of Ciscom since its inception and has over 30 years of experience in the ICT sector. His analytical approach to business and personal drive will further contribute to Ciscom's growth and successes.

Michel Pepin (Ciscom's President & CFO) will oversee the operations of the Company while the Board evaluates the optimal fulfilment of executive roles. Michel joined Ciscom in November 2020 when the Company was developing its business strategy and operational plans. He has been an integral part of establishing the Company and has been a major contributor to critical milestones achieved in the last 3 years. Michel will continue the Company's acquisition mandate in collaboration with the Board.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian company investing, acquiring, and managing companies in the ICT sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial SMEs and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystalize the equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders' value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com.

