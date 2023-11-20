Zhejiang Dashang Media Co. Ltd.: Dashang Media Unveils Strategic Initiatives for 2023 and Beyond

HANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Dashang Media (Zhejiang Dashang Media Co. Ltd.) (OTC PINK:TKVR), is thrilled to reveal its roadmap for the future, as it continues to push the boundaries of innovation and growth. With dedication to enhancing its offerings and expanding into new markets, Dashang Media is poised to grow its position in the tech and entertainment industry.

Wei Li, CEO of Dashang Media stated, "Our commitment to innovation and user experience propels us toward new horizons. We are eager to share our future plans with our investors and the public."

Proprietary E-commerce Platform: In Q4, Dashang will introduce its proprietary e-commerce platform. The company currently boasts 5 million users, with 1.5 million daily active users. Leveraging a super supply chain system, Dashang aims to achieve over 150,000 daily orders, resulting in daily sales ranging from RMB 3 million to RMB 7.5 million, or USD 0.4 million to USD 1 million. With diverse product profit margins, mainly between 3% and 8%, the platform anticipates daily profits of over RMB 90,000 or USD 12,000.

Expanding Advertising Distribution: Dashang's advertising distribution business has witnessed remarkable growth. The total short video user base has reached 5 million, with daily active users consistently exceeding 1.5 million. Daily total advertisement views now range from 9 million to 15 million. Daily ad revenue has surged to between RMB 27,000 and RMB 45,000 (or USD 3,700 to USD 6,151). The current total advertisement revenue stands at RMB 7.9 million or USD 1.08 million. As 2023 progresses, Q4 is expected to bring a total of 7 million users, with 2 million daily active users and daily ad revenue reaching RMB 60,000 or USD 8,000.

Live Streaming E-commerce: Dashang is actively engaged in the realm of live streaming e-commerce, with a burgeoning network of over 100,000 streamers, thousands of agents, and nearly 100 multi-channel networks. The daily streamers have surged to nearly 10,000, resulting in over 50,000 daily orders. The current commission amount has reached RMB 30,185,924 or USD 4,126,298, with the company setting its sights on surpassing RMB 50 million or USD 6.8 million in 2023.

Exploring New Horizons in the US: Dashang is actively working to establish a US-based office. Concurrently, the company is conducting a review to determine the feasibility of expanding its product portfolio into the U.S. market or making a strategic acquisition in the U.S. or comparable global market.

The future for Dashang Media holds promise as it continues to evolve and expand, offering a unique fusion of cutting-edge technology and captivating content to its users.

About Dashang Media (Zhejiang Dashang Media Co., Ltd.)

Dashang Media, headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is a pioneering innovator in the short video and virtual reality (VR) industry. With a relentless focus on cutting-edge technology, Dashang Media is committed to delivering immersive experiences and content to users worldwide. As an industry leader, Dashang continues to explore new horizons, expand into emerging markets, and push the boundaries of innovation, solidifying its position in the tech and entertainment industry.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Zhejiang Dashang Media Co. Ltd. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Zhejiang Dashang Media Co. Ltd. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

