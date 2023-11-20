Regulatory News:
La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its 2024 financial communication calendar.
Event
Date
Results 2023
February, Thursday 15 premarket
Quiet period from January, Wednesday 17
Revenue Q1 2024
April, Wednesday 17 aftermarket
Quiet period from April, Monday 1
AGM
April, Thursday 25 PM
Results H1 2024
July, Thursday 25 aftermarket
Quiet period from June, Monday 24
Revenue 9M 2024
October, Thursday 17 aftermarket
Quiet period from September, Monday 30
About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)
France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.
FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in indices such as the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.
For further information, www.groupefdj.com
