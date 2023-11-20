EQS-Ad-hoc: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Personnel

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Changes to the Board of Directors and Senior Management Team



20-Nov-2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIES AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.



CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Luxembourg, 20 November 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Changes to the Board of Directors and Senior Management Team



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Company") announces changes to CPIPG's Board of Directors and senior management team.



Today, the Company's Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Martin Nemecek as CEO, Managing Director (administrateur délégué), and member of the Board of Directors. After a short break, Mr. Nemecek will begin a newly created senior role at CPIPG focused on high-value projects.



The Board of Directors appointed David Greenbaum, CFO of the Group since 2018, to the roles of CEO and Managing Director (administrateur délégué). Mr. Greenbaum was also co-opted to the Company's Board of Directors.



Zdenek Havelka, currently executive director, has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).



Pavel Mechura, Group Finance Director, will remain in his role and will become sole head of the finance division.



Tomas Salajka, Head of Acquisitions, Asset Management and Sales, has been appointed as Managing Director (administrateur délégué) of CPIPG. His role and the role of Jan Kratina, Director of CPI Hotels, are otherwise unchanged.



All these corporate and management changes are effective from 21 November 2023.



Notifying Person:

David Greenbaum

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com



End of Inside Information



20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

