Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has added additional claims in Idaho to its Bayhorse Silver Mine Property, Oregon, USA.

The new claims extend over 1.6 km (1 mile) east from the Bayhorse Mine across the Snake River into Idaho along a south-east trend that historic geological mapping (Figure 1) shows the presence of silver-hosting rhyolite. Historic mine workings and known silver-bearing mineralization are present in the new claims area.

Hercules Silver has recently discovered a copper porphyry deposit associated with a red schist conglomerate at one of its properties lying approximately 40 km (26 miles) north-northeast of the Bayhorse Mine (Figure 2 below). Hercules has acquired a second property 24 km (14 miles) NE of Bayhorse. A conglomerate, similar to that on the Hercules ground is present adjacent to the silver-bearing rhyolite on the Bayhorse Property, prompting the extension of the new claims into Idaho.

The Bayhorse and Hercules Silver properties have similar geological settings and silver mineralization, including significant copper, antimony, and zinc credits. This has spurred Bayhorse to extend further the known silver bearing zones.

An airborne deep penetrating VTEM survey is planned over the entire Bayhorse claims in both Idaho and Oregon to determine whether an anomaly is present that could indicate the presence of both high-grade silver and a porphyry copper deposit.

Drs. Ray and Conway are currently assessing the Bayhorse Mine structure and geology to determine how best to test the extensive historic underground workings to depth for any underlying mineralization below the known mineral horizon.





This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content. Dr. G.E. Ray, P.Geo, a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper/antimony concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

