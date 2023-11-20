Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

DJ PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) PDMR Transfer of Shareholding 20-Nov-2023 / 14:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 November 2023 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") PDMR Transfer of Shareholding Gulf Keystone has been notified that on 16 November 2023 Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, transferred 628,935 common shares in the Company to a personal investment account at a price of 135p per common share. The total number of common shares that Ian Weatherdon has an interest in remains unchanged at 679,047 common shares, representing 0.30% of the issued share capital of the Company. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Ian Weatherdon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer between connected accounts Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 135.0000p 628,935

e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

