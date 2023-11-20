Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023

WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
20.11.23
16:52 Uhr
1,451 Euro
-0,052
-3,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.11.2023 | 15:55
20.11.2023 | 15:55
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: PDMR Transfer of Shareholding

DJ PDMR Transfer of Shareholding 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
PDMR Transfer of Shareholding 
20-Nov-2023 / 14:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
20 November 2023 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
PDMR Transfer of Shareholding 
 
Gulf Keystone has been notified that on 16 November 2023 Ian Weatherdon, Chief Financial Officer, transferred 628,935 
common shares in the Company to a personal investment account at a price of 135p per common share. 
 
The total number of common shares that Ian Weatherdon has an interest in remains unchanged at 679,047 common shares, 
representing 0.30% of the issued share capital of the Company. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name                        Ian Weatherdon 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                   Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment           Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                        Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
b)      LEI                         213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                 Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone 
                                 Petroleum Limited 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a) 
 
       Identification code                 ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction              Transfer between connected accounts 
                                 Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)               135.0000p   628,935

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
d)     -       Price                 628,935 
                                 135.0000p

e) Date of the transaction 16 November 2023

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 286096 
EQS News ID:  1777523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2023 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)

