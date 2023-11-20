EnergyTrend recorded a 1.85% to 2.68% decline in passivation emitter rear contact cell (PERC) solar module prices in China last week. EnergyTrend has reported a price decline in P-type PERC panel prices in mainland China. Average prices for 182 mm monofacial monocrystalline PERC modules, 182 mm bifacial PERC panels, and 210 mm bifacial double-glass PERC products fell by 1.85%, 2.70%, 1.83%, and 2.68%, respectively, with average prices ranging from CNY 1.06 (%0,15)/W to CNY 1.09/W. Huasun Energy has secured more than CNY 2 billion in funding for heterojunction (HJT) product manufacturing and R&D ...

