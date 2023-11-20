Stryve Foods, Inc.: Stryve Expands Distribution of Vacadillos, Now Available Nationwide at Albertsons Companies Inc. Stores

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. ("Stryve" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, is thrilled to announce the nationwide distribution of its popular Vacadillos brand at Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons") stores. This strategic expansion brings the bold flavors and nutritional benefits of Vacadillos to even more consumers across the country.



Vacadillos, known for its deliciously seasoned air-dried Carne Seca, caters to both flavor seekers and health-conscious consumers seeking a convenient protein snack. With a commitment to providing high-quality, great tasting, clean-label snacks, Stryve is excited to partner with the Albertsons Companies to make Vacadillos accessible to a broader audience.

"At Stryve, we believe that healthy snacks should not compromise on taste, and the nationwide availability of our Vacadillos products at Albertsons stores is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional products to our consumers," commented Chris Boever, CEO of Stryve Foods.

The strategic placement of Vacadillos in Albertsons stores aligns with Stryve's mission to help Americans snack better by making its nutritious, on-the-go snacks readily available to more consumers across the country. Shoppers can now find Vacadillos products in the meat snack aisle of their local Albertsons Companies stores, making it easier than ever to incorporate the Company's protein-packed, flavorful snacks into their daily routine.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Albertsons to bring Vacadillos to a broader audience," said Katie Grady, Chief Customer Officer of Stryve. "This partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers who are looking for delicious, protein-rich snacks that support a healthy lifestyle."

Stryve invites consumers to discover the bold taste and nutritional benefits of Vacadillos at their nearest Albertsons Companies store. For more information about Stryve Foods and the Vacadillos brand, please visit Stryve.com and Vacadillos.com.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.

Stryve is a premium air-dried meat snack company that is conquering the intersection of high protein, great taste, and health under the brands of Braaitime, Kalahari, Stryve, and Vacadillos. Stryve sells highly differentiated healthy snacking and food products in order to disrupt traditional snacking and CPG categories. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans eat better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient products that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks and foods. Stryve's current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve's all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar*, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve's products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today. Stryve also markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails, made with simple, all-natural ingredients and 100% real beef with no fillers, preservatives, or by-products.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, convenience store, mass merchants, and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its ecommerce websites and through the Amazon and Wal*mart platforms. For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

* All Stryve Biltong and Vacadillos products contain zero grams of added sugar, with the exception of the Chipotle Honey flavor of Vacadillos, which contains one gram of sugar per serving.

About Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 9, 2023, Albertsons operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. Albertsons operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 24 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.



