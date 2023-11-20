Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Announces Significant Balance Sheet Improvement due to Financial Restructuring

COSTA MESA, CA., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY) ("CETY" or the "Company"), a rising leader in clean energy solutions, today announces significant balance sheet improvement due to a key financial structuring.



Mast Hill Fund, L.P. ("Mast Hill"), a long-term investor and partner of CETY converted an aggregate of $1.95 million notes including accrued interest from liability to equity. This increases shareholder's equity from $5.38 million to approximately $7.33 million. Liabilities have decreased from $5.7 million to approximately $3.75 million because of this debt restructuring.

The terms of the debt restructuring contribute to a favorable scenario for CETY, increasing CETY's financial flexibility and allows more financial resources to be deployed for growth initiatives. This conversion from debt to preferred equity offers multiple key benefits: Firstly, it enables the notes to be converted at a 20% discount to the market price, thereby closely aligning the investor's interests with the Company's performance. Furthermore, the converted notes no longer require mandatory redemption in cash and cannot default, significantly reducing financial pressures. Additionally, the notes will now receive a 15% dividend, replacing the previous 15% interest rate, until the preferred shares are converted or settled. Moreover, the converted securities will be subject to customary transfer restrictions. Finally, the Company retains the option to settle the notes using future capital raises at its own discretion.

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies. Clean Energy Technologies (H.K.) Limited (CETY HK), our wholly owned subsidiary manages our natural gas trading operations in China to source and supply natural gas to industries and municipalities located in China.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

