20.11.2023 | 17:02
What is an Embargoed Press Release? ACCESSWIRE Discusses the Basics

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE is a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide.

As a company that helps its customers harness the power of press release distribution, ACCESSWIRE is also committed to educating businesses around the globe.

In addition to general press releases, ACCESSWIRE suggests brands consider embargoed press releases under certain circumstances.

An embargoed press release is a press release that's sent to media outlets requesting the content isn't published before a specific date and time.

"Embargoed press releases are an excellent tactic to use when a brand's sharing important news about their business," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Because a brand is sharing sensitive information with an embargoed press release, there must be a certain level of trust between the brand and the journalist. This trust reduces the risk of a leak prior to the agreed-upon date."

Reasons a company can embargo a press release include:

  • Gives journalists time to add content to their publishing calendar which increases the likelihood of media coverage.
  • Makes the company's intentions clear to the outlet they must refrain from publishing until the set date.
  • Prevents leaks of time-sensitive information that can hurt a brand's image.
  • Creates more time for a company to prepare information.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services and embargoed press releases, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers
+1 919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/806222/what-is-an-embargoed-press-release-accesswire-discusses-the-basics

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
