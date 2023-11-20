What is an Embargoed Press Release? ACCESSWIRE Discusses the Basics

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE is a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide.

An embargoed press release is a press release that's sent to media outlets requesting the content isn't published before a specific date and time.

"Embargoed press releases are an excellent tactic to use when a brand's sharing important news about their business," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Because a brand is sharing sensitive information with an embargoed press release, there must be a certain level of trust between the brand and the journalist. This trust reduces the risk of a leak prior to the agreed-upon date."

Reasons a company can embargo a press release include:

Gives journalists time to add content to their publishing calendar which increases the likelihood of media coverage.

Makes the company's intentions clear to the outlet they must refrain from publishing until the set date.

Prevents leaks of time-sensitive information that can hurt a brand's image.

Creates more time for a company to prepare information.

