London, England--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Exberry, a prominent provider of financial exchanges technology, announced today its building of new industry solutions for financial services companies using Google Cloud and featuring Exberry's advanced trading capabilities for regulated exchanges.

This announcement builds upon Exberry's strong track record as a financial exchange infrastructure provider with numerous clients already benefiting from its multi cloud-based solutions. By using Google Cloud's secure and scalable infrastructure, Exberry's helps accelerate digital transformation in the financial services industry.

Exberry's ecosystem of new offerings is designed to serve the needs of both existing regulated markets seeking to modernize their technology and businesses looking to establish new financial markets and exchanges.

With Exberry's ecosystem of solutions organizations can easily transition to Exberry's cutting-edge technology to smoothly and efficiently launch new markets and new financial instruments.

Exberry will also enable existing financial markets to improve and become more efficient with resilient cloud technologies.

About Exberry:

Exberry is an independent technology vendor specialising in cutting-edge trading technology for exchanges.

Exberry has the capability to cater to the largest and most complex markets worldwide, as well as smaller markets and new initiatives, a feat that was previously unprecedented.

Exberry offers a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to power robust and efficient exchange infrastructures. Our agnostic approach allows our technologies to be adaptable to any market environment, whether in the cloud, bare metal, or on-premises.

Exberry solutions are built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of capital markets, offering high-performance and enterprise-grade technology. With a focus on innovation and reliability, we are reshaping the landscape of capital market infrastructures.

