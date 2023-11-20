Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.11.2023 | 17:22
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Bonzun AB (publ) receives observation status (590/23)

On November 17, 2023, Bonzun AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its annual
financial statement release for 2023 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(BONZUN, ISIN code SE0017082506, order book ID 101907) and equity rights
(BONZUN TO2, ISIN code SE0019385501, order book ID 287665) in Bonzun AB (publ)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
