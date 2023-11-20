MADAME TUSSAUDS DUBAI IS BRINGING THE MANA! UPPING THE TALLY TO NINE AS THEY GO GLOBAL WITH NEW DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON FIGURES

Madame Tussauds unveils three new figures of the global icon at its Berlin, Amsterdam, and Dubai attractions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are about to do a triple take as the man of many talents adds to his Madame Tussauds offering with the addition of three new figures across the world famous attractions' estate.

Residents and tourists to Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai, Madame Tussauds' newest opening, will be able to 'smell what the Rock is cooking', when the Hollywood superstar takes up permanent residence in the attractions from Tuesday November 21. The three new figures take the man of the moment's repertoire to nine Madame Tussauds likenesses, with replicas of Johnson already in London, New York, Las Vegas, Hollywood, Orlando and touring the Asian attractions.

The three new figures have been created by the attractions' talented artists and based on hundreds of precise measurements and reference photographs taken during his sittings.

All three figures stand red-carpet ready in multiple outfits inspired by some of Dwayne's best film premiere looks. Berlin's figure rocks a replica of the flower silk suit Johnson wore to the world premiere of hit film, Jumanji: The Next Level, while his Amsterdam figure dons a cerise pink dinner jacket inspired by his look for the UK opening of the fantasy adventure comedy. Finally, Dwayne's Dubai look is an imitation of the powder blue suit he wore to the New York premiere of Skyscraper, which the A-Lister both produced and starred in.

Of being a nonuplet Madame Tussauds threat, Dwayne Johnson said, "This is so cool and fun! Three new Rock wax figures and nine total all around the world- London, Asia, New York, Hollywood, LA, Orlando and now Berlin, Amsterdam, and Dubai. Wow, that's a lot of bald head and tattoos. I love meeting my fans all around the world and my Madame Tussauds figures are the next best thing to connecting with you. Come join me at Madame Tussauds, let's raise some mana together and say cheers to gratitude, good times and nine Rock wax figures that are much cooler than the real human himself."

"When you look at Hollywood stars, there aren't many that come bigger than Dwayne Johnson," said Angela Jobson, Global Brand Director of Madame Tussauds. "His incredible career as a record-breaking wrestler, actor, producer and businessman has earnt him an allegiance of fans, but it's his support of numerous charities and his willingness to speak out on issues that face people across the world, that have made him the global icon that he is today. It's for that reason that we're delighted to be able to unveil three more Dwayne figures in our Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai attractions, making him one of the most decorated stars across the Madame Tussauds estate."

Dwayne Johnson's figure is available for guests to meet from Tuesday November 21st.

