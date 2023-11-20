Pixium Vision: Update on the receivership proceedings: submission of a takeover offer to the court-appointed administrators

Update on the receivership proceedings: submission of a takeover offer to the court-appointed administrators

Paris, France, November 20, 2023 - 5:45 pm (CET) - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, whose safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde) were converted into receivership (redressement judiciaire) by decision of the Paris Commercial Court on November 13, 2023, announces that the court-appointed administrators have today received a takeover offer for the assets and activities of Pixium.

The date for the hearing to examine the takeover offer will be set by the Commercial Court by the end of November.

The Company draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the current offer and the Company's level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the context of the Company's insolvency proceedings do not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

