Loyalty program members have an opportunity to earn more rental bonus points through Feb. 29, 2024

St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2023) - Renting a vehicle may have just gotten a lot more rewarding. Today, Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Plus Your Points promotion has returned, enabling registered Enterprise Plus members to earn double points on qualifying rentals.





Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Plus Your Points promotion offers double points on qualifying rentals and also allows members the chance to earn points through bonus opportunities known as "badges" for a range of rental-related items.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10101/188048_pypimage.jpg

The annual Plus Your Points promotion offers Enterprise Plus members the opportunity to earn free rental days† faster. Available to members in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany, the program launched Nov. 20 and runs through Feb. 29, 2024.

"The Plus Your Points promotion allows us to reward our most loyal customers, which are the cornerstone of our business," said Liz Ott, vice president of global brand strategy at Enterprise Mobility. "Our loyalty programs reflect our commitment to complete customer satisfaction, a guiding principle that keeps renters coming back to Enterprise."

A new addition to this year's promotion is Spin to Win!, an online feature that allows members to visit their Plus Your Points dashboard once a week to earn even more bonus points.

New badges added for this year's program include:

Three Times a Charm Badge : Earn a one-time bonus of 100 points after a member spins the Spin to Win! wheel on the Plus Your Points dashboard on three separate weeks.

: Earn a one-time bonus of 100 points after a member spins the Spin to Win! wheel on the Plus Your Points dashboard on three separate weeks. Learn About One-Way Rentals Badge : Earn a one-time bonus of 50 points when a member learns more about one-way rentals at participating Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days† at any time, in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Enterprise Plus loyalty points don't expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental or points earning event (including participation in Plus Your Points) during every three-year period.

Customers can enroll in the program, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at enterpriseplus.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

Membership in Enterprise Plus is free and open to anyone 21 years and older.

† Free rental days covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

