Qrons Inc.: Qrons Announces the Addition of Professor Shiri Navon-Venezia to its Scientific Advisory Board to Beef up its Team, as Part of its New Sepsis Research Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Qrons Inc. (OTCQB:QRON) announced that Professor Shiri Navon-Venezia has agreed to join Qrons Scientific Advisory Board. Professor Venezia is Professor of Microbiology, Head of Bacterial Pathogens & Antibiotic Resistance Lab in Ariel University. Her areas of expertise are Pathogenesis of multidrug resistant bacteria, molecular mechanisms of antibiotic resistance, genetic elements and their role in bacterial resistance and pathogenesis, and novel antibacterial drug development. Professor Venezia is a board member of the Israel Society of Microbiology (ISM) and a member of the American Society of Microbiology (ASM). The Professor, has had a distinguished career with numerous awards and citations and is the author of over 100 articles.

"We welcome Professor Venezia - to the Scientific Advisory Board of Qrons. Given her background in antibiotic research she has been and will continue to be incredibly helpful in shaping our research program to experiment and commercialize the therapeutic effect of certain Tellurium based compounds on antibiotic resistance bacterial infections including Sepsis," said Jonah Meer, CEO of Qrons.

Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent global public health threat, killing at least 1.27 million people worldwide and associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to a report released in The Lancet. In the U.S., more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year.

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical emergency associated with a high rate of patient deaths in intensive care units. The CDC reports that each year in the U.S. more than 1.7 million people develop sepsis, and at least 350,000 adults who develop sepsis die during their hospitalization or are discharged to hospice. 1 in 3 people who die in a hospital had sepsis during that hospitalization.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, with research centered in Israel, Qrons is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to developing products, treatments and technologies to combat neuronal and infectious diseases with a focus on antibiotic resistant bacteria, which is becoming the most prominent and rapidly growing worldwide cause of illness and death. Qrons' approach is to seek to engage in strategic arrangements with companies' universities and, scientists that are developing unique know how and intellectual properties in the fields of, stem cells, antibiotic resistant drug development and tissue engineering, for deployment in the fight against neuronal and infectious diseases.

