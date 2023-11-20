Tongwei has developed the G12 TOPcon solar module series, with efficiency ratings up to 23.1% and a temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius.Tongwei has developed two new PV module lines based on n-type monocrystalline cells made with tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology. The modules are based on G12 wafers and the company's TNC cell technology. It said it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.1% in mass production. The TWMNH66-HS, the largest line, offers module versions with power outputs from 605 W to 625 W and efficiency ratings from 22.4% to 23.1%. They ...

