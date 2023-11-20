Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer named a Leader in Process Safety Management software

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer named a Leader in Process Safety Management software

Independent research firm recognizes Wolters Kluwer's Enablon platform as having the strongest market momentum and strongest set of product capabilities

in its Green Quadrant research

NEW YORK - November 20, 2023 - Independent research firm, Verdantix, has named Wolters Kluwer a leader in Process Safety Management.

The Green Quadrant report is the most comprehensive evaluation of the PSM software market, and it uses Verdantix' proprietary Green Quadrant methodology to provide a comprehensive, fact-based benchmark of the fifteen most prominent PSM software vendors in the world. The rigorous assessment includes customer interviews, a three-hour live demonstration and a comprehensive 102-point questionnaire made up of 15 capability and 10 market momentum categories.

Wolters Kluwer, through its Enablon platform, achieved the report's highest ranking for product capabilities and market momentum.

Wolters Kluwer received a perfect score of 3.0 out of 3.0 in the following Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2023 report categories:

Product strategy

Innovation process

Financial resources

Risk management

In addition, Wolters Kluwer received top scores in the following categories:

Organizational resources and growth

Revenue growth

Sustainability and ESG

Platform interoperability and integrations

Platform configurability Platform deployment options

Contractor management

Incident management

Control of work

Management of change

Laurent Dechaux, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Enablon, for Wolters Kluwer, said: "PSM softwareplays a significant role in helping organizations avoid catastrophic industrial accidents that can result in fatalities, property damage, and environmental disasters. The outstanding results achieved by the Wolters Kluwer Enablon platform in this seminal PSM software benchmark report confirm that we are uniquely positioned to help organizations meet their EHS, process safety, compliance, and ESG goals."

Enablon, one of four software businesses that comprises the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG, is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Operational Excellence, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users, worldwide, rely on Enablon solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance, and reduce environmental impact.

Joe Lamming, Industry Analyst, Verdantix, said: "Our research highlighted that 92% of respondents consider having a single platform for PSM as an 'important' or 'very important' digitization goal over the next 12 months. The Wolters Kluwer Enablon vision of providing customers with a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for PSM caters to this requirement, and their comprehensive PSM solution offers a holistic approach to safety data management."

Verdantix also recently named Wolters Kluwer as a leading, global provider of ESG software, and as the vendor with the most momentum among all participating firms, in its prestigious Green Quadrant: ESG Reporting & Data Management Software 2023 report.

The Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software 2023 reportis now available for pre-order.

# # #

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,900 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Senior Director, External Communications

Global Branding & Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment