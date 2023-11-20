DJ 2CRSi SA: Repayment of non-converted bonds

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Repayment of non-converted bonds 20-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Repayment of non-converted bonds Strasbourg (France), November 20, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the early repayment of the balance of the convertible bond issued in December 2022. This EUR2.4 million non-interest-bearing convertible bond issue was subscribed by European investors with a maturity date of December 28, 2024. The amount redeemed on Friday November 17 was EUR1.201 million, covering all the bonds that had not been converted. The number of shares created by the converted bonds is 1,065,927, bringing 2CRSi's share capital to EUR1,705,687.11 divided into 18,952,079 shares. Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2023. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For more information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Philippe Steinmetz Stéphane Ruiz Michael Scholze Group Chief Financial Office Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14

