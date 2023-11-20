Anzeige
Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781
Stuttgart
20.11.23
09:23 Uhr
0,816 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.11.2023 | 18:16
2CRSi SA: Repayment of non-converted bonds

DJ 2CRSi SA: Repayment of non-converted bonds 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Repayment of non-converted bonds 
20-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press release 
 
 
Repayment of non-converted bonds 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 20, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the early repayment of the balance of the convertible bond 
issued in December 2022. 
 
This EUR2.4 million non-interest-bearing convertible bond issue was subscribed by European investors with a maturity date 
of December 28, 2024. 
 
The amount redeemed on Friday November 17 was EUR1.201 million, covering all the bonds that had not been converted. 
 
The number of shares created by the converted bonds is 1,065,927, bringing 2CRSi's share capital to EUR1,705,687.11 
divided into 18,952,079 shares. 
 
Next meeting: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on November 30, 2023. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customized, eco-responsible high-performance IT 
servers. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and 
its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For more information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi            Actifin         Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz      Stéphane Ruiz      Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial Office Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com     sruiz@actifin.fr    michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70        01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Repayment of non-converted bonds 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1777607 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1777607 20-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1777607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

