Montag, 20.11.2023
Mega-Aktienchance: Dieser Lithium-Geheimtipp ist einen Blick wert!
ACCESSWIRE
20.11.2023 | 19:38
Cameron Ashley Building Products Expanding to Chicago IL, Greenville SC, and Manchester, NH

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is excited to announce the grand opening of three new distribution centers in Chicago, Illinois; Greenville, South Carolina; and Manchester, New Hampshire. These new locations are the continuation of Cameron Ashley's strategy to expand their geographic footprint while providing best in class service.

Locations Map

Locations Map
Map of Cameron Ashley Building Products Distribution Centers



"We are thrilled to announce our entrance into these new markets," said President and CEO Donny DeMarie. "I am confident that we will help our customers Play to Win with our best-in-class digital toolset, 24/7 online ordering, mobile app, and customer-focused delivery options! Come check us out and visit with our friendly and knowledgeable local sales team. Let's WIN together!"

The new locations will stock roofing, insulation, wallboard, siding, as well as all the associated accessories for FAST same day delivery to customers' jobsites and locations.

The new distribution centers opening in December and January are located at:

2521 Lively Blvd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

100 Gay St, Manchester, NH 03103

217/219 Commerce Road, Greenville SC, 29611

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, wallboard, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 50 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same day or next day FAST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, FREE merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

Contact Information

Camille Hammond
Marketing Communications Manager
camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com
864-281-3435

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807231/cameron-ashley-building-products-expanding-to-chicago-il-greenville-sc-and-manchester-nh

