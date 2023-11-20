Cruises, sports, innovation, talent, sustainability and social commitment. The International Tourism Fair is putting the spotlight on the industry's specialisation by consolidating its most successful sections in order to give visitors a varied and multidisciplinary offer.

The next edition of the International Tourism Fair, FITUR, organised by IFEMA MADRID from 24-28 January 2024, continues to advance in its line of specialisation by helping to promote the different industrial sectors that have an impact on tourism and which have developed an entire tourism strategy around their activity.

Within the areas of FITUR 2024, innovation, the avant-garde and sustainability are promoted in a transversal manner, with the aim of bringing the tourism industry into contact with sectors of influence, implying an opportunity to incorporate dynamism that foster the development of the tourism sector.

FITUR CRUISES

FITUR Cruises 2024 reaffirms its commitment to the holiday industry and brings "blue tourism" to the event. It aims to contribute to the commercial dynamisation of cruises, reinforcing the sustainable image of this industry.

FITUR Cruises will also have a Cruise Market area, stands for cruise lines, institutions, ports and agencies, where they can interact and provide information to passengers and agents.

FITUR LGBT+

FITUR LGBT+ is the section dedicated to promoting diversity and contributing to the creation of inclusive tourist destinations through inspiring conferences, LGBT+ friendly destinations and networking. Under the slogan "Connecting with Diversity", FITUR LGBT+ will be a space to foster collaboration and communication between tourism professionals, LGBT+ community leaders and travellers.

FITUR Sports

FITUR Sports 2024 will be expanding its format and content to contribute even more to the development of sports tourism, which has great potential. FITUR Sports will feature three days of professional sessions with presentations and round tables with the participation of experts in tourism and sport.

Another new feature will be the expansion of the space reserved for FITUR Sports 2024, with an area dedicated to networking, exhibitions and business meetings.

The traditional specialised sections will be present: FITUR Techy, focused on the avant-garde; FITUR Know How Export, with content on innovation; FITUR Talent, centred on human resources; FITUR Woman, to promote female leadership; FITUR Lingua, dedicated to language tourism; FITUR Screen, for film tourism; FITUR Mice with its agenda of b2b meetings for conference tourism; FITUR NEXT Observatory, which promotes best practices in tourism.

