A-1 Broadcast: Chef Tregaye Fraser Shares Holiday Hosting Inspirations on TipsOnTV

Timely Tips for Creating Gourmet Holiday Gatherings with Family and Friends

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2023 / As the host of many popular cooking shows, Chef Tregaye Fraser is best known for bringing fun and creativity to food. This food superstar shared some timely suggestions for holiday hosting. Tregaye has tips on how to spice up holiday gatherings.





Chef Tregaye Fraser Give Entertainment Ideas for the Holidays

Chef Tregaye Shared Holiday Entertaining Tips





KEEP GUESTS COMING BACK

Entenmann's goes great with people, especially during the holiday season! The holidays are the perfect time to indulge in sweetness and Entenmann's has everyone covered. Their seasonal baked goods can be used to create a variety of festive desserts, including a trifle layered with seasonal fruit and Entenmann's Rich Frosted Donuts, Pop'Ems Glazed Donut Holes and Powdered Pop'ettes. Or try Baker's Delights Crumb Cakes topped with whipped cream for an effortless treat. With over 100 tasty baked goods to choose from, the opportunities are endless. For more information, visit www.entenmanns.com

A BEVERAGE TO COMPLEMENT ANY HOLIDAY FEAST

Try a good mocktail that all the guests will enjoy. A secret weapon is Welch's Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Juices. Take the celebration from special to sparkling with these crisp and refreshing drinks. This is a Pomegranate Mocktail that includes the White Grape Juice, Welch's 100% Orange Juice, Pomegranate juice, and fresh lime. Welch's sparkling juices come in six delicious flavors and they are all great options for holiday celebrations. It is made with real fruit juice to make your celebratory occasion POP with flavor. For more information, visit www.welchs.com/sparkling

RELIEVE STRESS DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Once Tregaye's fridge went out before a big holiday. Imagine the stress! elebrate a stress-free holiday with Midea's new Standard Depth French Door Refrigerator. Boasting 29.3 cubic feet, it is the ultimate holiday helper, making room for all the festive favorites from turkey to pie. Its Click & Glide door bin accommodates bottles without any shelf reshuffling; slide and go! And get this, it has dual Icemakers in the refrigerator and freezer drawer, so it produces up to 8 pounds of ice daily. Available now exclusively at Lowes.

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/807326/chef-tregaye-fraser-shares-holiday-hosting-inspirations-on-tipsontv